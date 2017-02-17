Sikeston man hit and killed in early morning crash

A Sikeston, Missouri was killed early Friday morning after he was hit walking in the middle of a road.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 76-year-old Garey Faries of Puxico was driving south on MO 51, and was about a mile south of Puxico when he hit a man.



That man, 21-year-old Phillip Manning of Sikeston, was pronounced dead at the scene.



No word on if any charges will be filed.