Sikeston man hit and killed in early morning crash

STODDARD COUNTY, MO -

A Sikeston, Missouri was killed early Friday morning after he was hit walking in the middle of a road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 76-year-old Garey Faries of Puxico was driving south on MO 51, and was about a mile south of Puxico when he hit a man.

That man, 21-year-old Phillip Manning of Sikeston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

