Madisonville man wanted in connection to death of 15-year-old De'Aryn Hamilton

Police are looking for a Madisonville man in connection to the shooting death of a Caldwell County High School student.



The Princeton Police Department says they are looking for Deshaun La’Keith Palmer, also known as Shaun P, in connection with the death of 15-year-old De'Aryn Hamilton.



Hamilton was found shot outside a home on North Seminary Street in Princeton, Kentucky Monday night.



Palmer is wanted for murder in connection to Hamilton's death. He is considered armed and dangerous.



The photo of Palmer is from November of 2015.



If you have any information on Palmer's whereabouts, contact the Princeton Police Department at (270) 365-2041.