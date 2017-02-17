Reward being offered for information on triple murder in Pembroke, KY

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a triple murder that happened in November 2015.



On November 19, 2015, Kentucky State Police were called to a car fire in a field in the 3300 block of Rosetown Road just outside Pembroke.



Inside the car, troopers found the remains of 58-year-old Pamela J Phillips and 63-year-old Ed Dansereau, both of Pembroke.



Later, troopers went to the home the car was registered to and found 59-year-old Calvin Lee Phillips shot to death.



Pamela and Calvin were husband and wife, and were neighbors with Ed Dansereau.



Troopers are still investigating the murders.



The family of Calvin and Pamela Phillips are offering a $100,000 reward to help catch those responsible for their deaths.



The reward will be paid to the first person who provides credible and relevant information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.