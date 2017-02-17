Dorena-Hickman Ferry to be temporarily halted starting February 20

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be out of service for one to two weeks starting next Monday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is temporarily shutting down on Monday, February 20, so that both engines on the ferryboat can be overhauled.



That work is expected to take about one to two weeks to complete.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will provide an update when the ferry is operational.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.