KSP taking applications for this year's Trooper Island Camp

Kentucky State Police are taking applications for children to attend Trooper Island Camp this summer.



Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 that is run by Kentucky State Police at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.



“Often when these children arrive at camp they are burdened with life’s struggles,” says Camp Commander Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven. “We provide a get-away for them where they experience unique activities that develop confidence, trust and creating memories that last a lifetime.”



Applications are due by May 1. You can find the application below.



