Paducahans recognized for selfless act of kindness

It's a day of special recognition for some local people known for going out of their way to do things for others.



Eighteen Paducahans were honored as part of the project "Road to Kindness" which recognizes deserving adults who best represent the selfless act of kindness.



Mary Lou Hall was one woman nominated by community members. She was surprised with the award at her home in Paducah.



"We live in a great community. There are so many kind people out there and I think more should be awarded. We should notice all the goodness that goes on around us," said Texas Roadhouse owner Joelle Long.



The "Road to Kindness" project is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, Baptist Health, and Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation.



The other recipients were:

- James Turnbo

- Nicole Turnbo

- Marc Mavigliano

- Patty Fridely

- Jim Trimble

- Sally Michelson

- Amanda Wagner

- Patrick Withrow

- Bobby Riffe

- Samuel Hawkins

- Kacy York

- Maribel Phelps

- Wendy Watts

- Paul Lamb

- Marcus Turnley

- Bill Ford

- Chris Taylor