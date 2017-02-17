U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Union City, TN

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that they are in Union City, Tennessee conducting what they call a targeted enforcement operation.



Thomas Byrd, Public Affairs Officer for ICE, says during these operations teams arrest, "criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws."



Byrd says targeted enforcement operations are in compliance with federal law and agency policy. He goes on to say ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.



Byrd has confirmed that one person has been taken into ICE custody. He was only able to confirm that the enforcement operation was being conducted in Union City.

Public Affairs officer Leticia Zamarripa said that she will try to find out if there were any arrests in Kentucky.