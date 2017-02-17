Cape Girardeau County residents asked to hold off on burning outdoors

Cape Girardeau County residents are asked to refrain from burning outdoors due to the weather conditions.



The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, Cape Girardeau County Rural Fire Districts, and Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management have issued a "no burn statement."



The agencies say they are asking people to not burn outdoors due to the dry vegetation, dry air conditions, and lack of rainfall in the forecast.



They say all burning should be halted until conditions improve.