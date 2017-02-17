Interstate 24 between Calvert City and Reidland back open

UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes on Interstate 24 between Calvert City and Reidland are back open to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of Interstate 24 in Marshall County is blocked due to a crash and a truck fire.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a truck caught on fire on I-24 westbound near mile marker 22.



This is just a few miles past the I-24/Purchase Parkway interchange.



Both westbound lanes are closed because of a secondary crash at the site.



Westbound I-24 traffic traveling between Calvert City and Reidland are advised to self-detour via US 62 to avoid the blockage.



We will be updating this story.