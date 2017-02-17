Marion to offer refunds after accidentally over taxing hotel guests

If you spent a night in a Marion, Illinois hotel recently, you may have overpaid. The city’s treasurer says its hotel tax was supposed to have reduced from a six percent hotel bed tax down to five percent in July. But the city accidentally kept collecting that rate, to the tune of $75,000.

Eric Johanson manages a hotel in town, he said this came as a surprise because the city didn’t alert them.

"It was just interesting not to have a heads up and just, kind of unexpected,” Johanson said. He said he’s not mad at the city for the tax mistake but said he would have wanted to be notified once the city found out.

Marion Mayor Bob Butler said they’ve never had something like this happen in the five decades since he took office.

"No this is a once in a lifetime occurrence," Butler said. He said the city caught the tax error in a recent audit. Thursday night, city leaders approved an ordinance that would keep the hotel tax that was supposed to have been reduced from six to five percent at six percent permanently. Butler said they’re offering to return the $75,000 they didn’t mean to collect.

If you checked in to a Marion hotel room from July 1 of last year to February 16, you overpaid and you could be entitled to a refund of the one percent, for many guests that will equal out to about a dollar and some change. But Butler said it won’t be easy notifying all the hotel guests impacted.

"But many of the people that will be entitled to a refund will not be in this area. Anyhow, we're going to do the best we can," Butler said. They plan to put a notice in newspapers and on-air with radio and television stations. He said they may not reach them all but hope to do as much as they can to correct the mistake.

Johanson said he’s glad to see the city is offering refunds for guests but doesn’t think most guests will bother with trying to get an extra dollar or two credited back.

"They weren't overcharged a whole lot. The only people I see that would actually benefit from getting a refund would be any of the corporate companies that stay with the hotels here in Marion," Johanson said. He said he’s glad to see this mistake made right so guests and hotels in town don’t need to worry about what’s on the bill.

The city will offer refunds for two years, any money left over at that point will be turned over to the city’s general revenue fund.

If you or someone you know stayed in a hotel in Marion, Illinois from July 1, 2016 to February 16, 2017 – you may be entitled to a refund for the one percent tax you overpaid. For more information on the ordinance change or to start the process for getting your refund, visit the city of Marion website here http://cityofmarionil.gov/ordinance-3186-hotel-tax-refund-information/.