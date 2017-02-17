Jackson Purchase Energy Customers struggle to pay off increased bills

Jackson Purchase energy customers are noticing a spike in their bills. Many of them reached out to Local 6 on Friday, showing us bill that have more than quadrupled from $80 to $600 in four months.



"I'm always working. I'm never at home," Katharine Skinner said.

Skinner looks at her energy bill in shock.

"I don't understand it, because, like I said, we don't do anything. We keep our lights off, we don't run water much," Skinner said.

Skinner could barely afford groceries when her bill was $80 dollars back in November. Now, she's dealing with this, a $600 bill.

"It's just going to be that much more of a struggle and that much more stress on everybody," Skinner said.

She is just one of a number of customers who met with reached out to Local 6 on Friday asking for answers.

Customers seeing the spike aren't living in one specific area. We've talked to people in Ledbetter, south side Paducah, and Marshall County. We've also talked to customers who aren't seeing a spike at all.

"Bills can vary dramatically just between two neighbors," said Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation CEO Dennis Cannon.

Cannon says a number of factors are playing into the high prices. National Weather Service numbers show the area had almost 10 more days below freezing this December than last.

"If the outside temperature drops to 11 degrees like it did on the 19th of December that heating appliance has to work a lot harder to keep that home at," Cannon said.

On top of that a fund that paid 20% of your bill reached its lowest level in October.

"That credit we had been enjoying for more than seven years went a way," Cannon said.

Until the number on their bills come down, this group is left with a lot of questions and emotions

"I'm a bit heated, frustration, heated, stressed," Skinner said.

Jackson Purchase Energy says if you think there is a problem on your bill contact the company. The company explain, or if need be, come up with a payment plan.

Customers have created a petition to bring down energy prices in our area. You can see that here.