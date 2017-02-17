U.S. Coast Guard surprises local girl who has life-ending condition

A local girl who is diagnosed with a life-ending condition got the ultimate surprise on Friday. It all started with a simple request, "Can my daughter see a boat?"

When Marlow Burley adopted Lilli, doctors told her she wouldn't live past 3-years-old. Weighing a little more than two pounds, Lilli was born addicted to cocaine, marijuana, barbiturates and alcohol.

Now, she's getting ready to celebrate her 11th birthday. One thing on her wish list was to see and touch a real "lifesaving" boat.

On Friday, she got a visit from the members of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Paducah.

While they took a stroll around the block, a U.S. Coast Guard boat pulled up in front of Lilli's home. It was a surprise that caused her to smile from ear to ear.

Lilli did more than just look at the boat; she got to sit in the captain's seat.

"It's like where she should be," says Burley. "She's the captain of our lives so she's just playing her part."

Chief Steve Kelly says when he heard Lilli's story, he knew they had to do something special for her.

"We got Lilli her own life ring," says Kelly. "It's got the whole crew on here, everybody's signature."

Burley says watching her daughter smile is a testimony of what God can do through love.

"When I adopted her, [doctors] told me what she wouldn't do and what she couldn't do," says Burley. "One of the things [the doctor] said was she may not even be able to smile, and then to see her smile."

Lilli is now an honorary chief of the U.S. Coast Guard.