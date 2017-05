Seven hundred rainbow trout are in Rotary Park Pond in Hickman County, Kentucky.

Gaye Bencini from the Hickman County Times shared this picture from the pond.

The County Judge-Executive's office tells Local 6 that the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife put in the fish Thursday as part of the "Fishing in Neighborhoods" program.

People must have a proper license to fish and may only take five fish each per day.