Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 17th.

BOYS :

Calloway County 51, Ballard Memorial 31

Mayfield 85, Hickman County 42

Crockett County 65, Martin Westview 64

Dyersburg 78, Obion Central 55

GIRLS :

Calloway County 64, Ballard Memorial 50

Crittenden County 56, Fort Campbell 30

Fulton City 46, Community Christian 35

Livingston Central 71, Paducah Tilghman 43

Mayfield 53, Hickman County 39

Gibson County 55, Union City 38