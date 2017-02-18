Special Olympics Polar Plunge becomes a tradition for some

Year after year people continue to jump into a freezing Kentucky lake for a good cause. The West Kentucky Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

The goal was to raise $100,000-- and with 350 plungers today coordinators say they almost reached their goal. And for some, the cold jump has become a tradition.

Fourteen year old, Tyler Johnston says it's an easy decision to jump off the dock. He says, “just for the fun and all the people you get to meet along the way.”

He's a pro; Johnston’s been jumping for 6 years now and has raised more than $4,000 total.

This is what he says about what keeps him motivated to do this year after year, “I just decided to do it and it’s a real good cause.”

This was the first year they had the triple crown challenge. Not only did people have to jump off the dock, run the 5k race, but they also had to wade into the water about waist deep.

Coordinator, Laura Miller says there's something that motivates everyone, whether that's the cold water jump, the challenge, or the smiles. And every year is different.

She says, “there wasn't quite that urgency of taking your robe off last minute and that sort of thing.”

But she says every year-- it's for the athletes, “I like the fact it shows people are so dedicated to our program and our athletes.”

By the end of the day today, Miller said they collected $85,000. She says that's without tallying the silent auction and some corporate donors. Miller says you can still donate. We'll have the link our on web channel-- click on this story our on homepage.

And if you're curious, the water temperature there today was in the 50's, making it one of the warmer polar plunges.