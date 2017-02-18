Late FTs by Fox lift No. 13 Kentucky past Georgia, 82-77

De'Aaron Fox scored 16 points, including six free throws in the final 45 seconds, and No. 13 Kentucky overcame J.J. Frazier's 36 points to beat Georgia 82-77 on Saturday night.



Frazier's season-high effort helped keep Georgia close after the Bulldogs lost top scorer Yante Maten with a right knee injury less than two minutes into the game.



Malik Monk also had 16 for Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference). The Wildcats began the night tied with South Carolina for the SEC lead.



Kentucky was pushed to overtime in its 90-81 home win over Georgia on Jan. 31, and this game also was tight.

