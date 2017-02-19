Man finds birth family after decades' search

Where is your family? For many of you, they're right at home with you. But for others, they've been separated from their loved ones, and have been searching for years for those family members. One man says to never stop looking.

For David Costello he's grateful he has his own family, wife Samantha and children. But most of his life, Costello’s been looking for the family he was taken away from. He says, “Not knowing who my family was and where they were and how they were doing was just a big... Like somethings missing.”

Costello was put into foster care when he was 8, and hasn't seen his mother, father, or siblings since.

He says, “It took a lot of getting used to being alone a lot of times and not have that full family love.”

But now with children of their own, Costello says there were just pieces of his life he wanted to try and find, and questions answered. That's when his wife, Samantha got involved. She says, “we didn't have that much information.”

The only information they had to start their search was two names, a sister’s first name and Costello’s mother’s maiden name.

But then after an internet go fund me campaign, and several diligent searches, Costello made contact with his family. Even video chatting with his father.

He says, “it’s always been on my mind and once i had my own children and my own family it became more on my heart.”

Costello says now he's surrounded by family: cousins, sisters, brothers are all contacting him. He says, “I started to lose home, but I never gave up.”

He says its family he'll never take for granted.

While he was able to get in contact with his father, Costello’s mother died before he was able to do so.

Costello says he initially started a go fund me to try and find his family-- now the goal has changed to try and reunite with his family.