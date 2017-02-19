Car plunges into Louisiana river, killing Tennessee woman

Authorities say a Tennessee woman drowned after she apparently drove her car into the Atchafalaya River in Louisiana. Three other occupants escaped.

The Advocate reports that 27-year-old Antrineka Wilson of Memphis drowned after the car went into the river around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin Parish.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Maj. Ginny Higgins said two children and another adult were able to escape from the vehicle and were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Higgins said it appears to have been an accident.

Higgins said it was foggy at the time, and Wilson was drying to get back on Interstate 10 after the group had stopped at a rest stop.