Two arrested after high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police

Two people wanted in Cape Girardeau are in police custody in Louisville after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police, according to Metrosafe.

WAVE 3 reports the chase started in Hardin County and ended at Dixie Highway and Speedway Avenue.

The suspects were wanted for several charges that included Burglary, according to a KSP dispatcher.

Missouri police were pinging the suspects’ cellphones to verify their location. Once they located them, they told KSP. Then, Metrosafe says there was a 35 mile chase.

LMPD and Radcliff police were active in chase.

At 7:53 p.m. Sunday, WAVE 3 reported that a LMPD officer wrecked their cruiser and sustained minor injuries.