QB Camp allows offseason work for local athletes

On Sunday afternoon at the Paducah Sportsplex, more than 75 middle school and high school football players participated in the Elliott Quarterback Academy Skills Camp.

The camp run by Aaron Elliott, the son of Ballard Memorial head coach John Elliott, allows local athletes a chance to work on their skills with help from former college and professional quarterbacks.

"One of our lines that we really believe in, is that champions are made in the off season," Elliott said. "The point of these kids out here today, is to get better, and so they can win State Championships and regional championships next year. Right now is when the time and the work gets put in."

Several players from the western Kentucky area participated in the camp including McCracken County's Max Howard and Ballard Memorial's Erick Marinelli.

"I learn about my footwork, which I have been working on a lot," Marinelli said. "And getting the ball out quicker."

"I think the more experience you get throughout the summer and going to camps gets you better for the regular season, " said Howard. "Because the more you work the better you get."

