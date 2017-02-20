Six things to know - 2/20/17

Here are six things to know for today.



There are more than 100 reports of damage in the San Antonio, Texas area after storms swept through the city overnight. Thousands are still without power. The National Weather Service says a tornado likely touched down.



President Trump's second take on an immigration ban may have some changes. A source with CNN says his next draft includes exemptions for green cards, visas, and dual citizens. Trump says he could sign it sometime this week.



Security footage showing the attack on Kim Jong Un's half-brother is causing a rift between North Korea and Malaysia. The video shows a woman rubbing something into Kim Jong Nam's face. He died shortly after the incident.



Sacramento Kings all star DeMarcus Cousins is heading to New Orleans. He is being traded to the Pelicans as part of a deal involving four other players and two draft picks next season.



The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed for some repairs starting today. No word on when it will re-open.



Our annual Healthy Living Health Fair is being held today. It is happening from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm. at center court in the Kentucky Oaks Mall.