Portion of KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road to be closed Monday

A portion of KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road will be closed Monday in McCracken County.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road will be closed between mile points 3.9 and 4.5 so that a liner can be placed in a cross drain.



This is between Old US 60 and New US 60.



The road will be closed from about 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



There will be no marked detour.