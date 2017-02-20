John F. Kennedy forever stamp to be dedicated President's Day

A stamp commemorating former President John F. Kennedy will be dedicated President's Day.



The stamps honor Kennedy's 100th birthday. He was born on May 29 in 1917.



The picture used on the forever stamp is from 1960, and was taken by photojournalist Ted Spiegel during one of Kennedy's presidential campaigns.



The U.S. Postal Service will be commemorating the stamp during a ceremony at Boston's John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Monday.



They will be available to purchase from post offices starting Tuesday.