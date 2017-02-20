Flying coach: Many universities are using private planes

Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
On the outside, Calvert City Elementary School looks like any other school. When you go inside, and classrooms don't look anything like they did a year ago.More
On the outside, Calvert City Elementary School looks like any other school. When you go inside, and classrooms don't look anything like they did a year ago.More
Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. They are public schools, which mean you don't have to pay to attend. But, it could mean less money for your child's traditional school.More
Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. They are public schools, which mean you don't have to pay to attend. But, it could mean less money for your child's traditional school.More
Two local mothers tell us why they want to see charter schools in our area.More
Two local mothers tell us why they want to see charter schools in our area.More
A Carlisle County senior’s streak dates back to pre-school.More
A Carlisle County senior’s streak dates back to pre-school.More