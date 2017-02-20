Murray police find man wanted on child abuse charge

The Murray Police Department says officers have found a man who was wanted under accusations that he abused a child.



Police say 36-year-old Cory Duncan, who officers have been searching for, has been found and charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger.



Duncan is six feet tall and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly a beard or goatee. He was last known living in Kentucky.



Before Duncan was found Monday afternoon, police said they believed he was armed and dangerous.