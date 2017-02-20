Murray police find man wanted on child abuse charge - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Murray police find man wanted on child abuse charge

Corey Duncan Corey Duncan
MURRAY, Ky -

The Murray Police Department says officers have found a man who was wanted under accusations that he abused a child.

Police say 36-year-old Cory Duncan, who officers have been searching for, has been found and charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger.

Duncan is six feet tall and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly a beard or goatee. He was last known living in Kentucky.

Before Duncan was found Monday afternoon, police said they believed he was armed and dangerous.

