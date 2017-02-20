Murray State University needs fans to help in bid for Rokerthon visit

You can help convince Today Show's Al Roker to visit Murray State University as part of his third Rokerthon.



As part of his upcoming Rokerthon, Al Roker will be visiting colleges across the country.



Schools interested in having Roker visit need to make a one-minute promotional video explaining why Roker should visit.



In order to make that video, Murray State University needs students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members to join them on February 21 at 2:30 p.m. in the Dance Lounge at the Curris Center.



Those attending should be ready to show their school spirit and be wearing blue and gold Racer gear.



You can learn more about Rokerthon 3 by clicking here.