Maintaining good oral health in children

It's no secret that parents can sometimes have a tough time getting their kids to take care of their teeth. February is National Children's Dental Health month. What better time than now to brush up on on dental health. Students in the US miss 51 million hours of school every year because of oral health problems. This finding is from the national education association. Students who have experienced oral health pain are four times more likely to have lower grades than students who have not.

A 12-year-old in Paducah is familiar with clean teeth. He's been cavity free since he was born.

Stuffed bears and a teeth brushing toucan. All items meant to put a child at any age at ease. "I just lay back, close my eyes and let Dr. Largent work," said Abraham Dumes. Dumes says he feels no fear. "We flossed his teeth. He says he flosses and I don't hear that very often. So that's a big plus for him," said Dr. Beverly Largent.

Another plus for this 12-year-old is his cavity record. "Tell me how many cavities you have had. Zero. Zero what? Zero cavities."

Dumes has been opening up for Dr. Largent every 6 months since he was 19 months. Dr. Largent says the best prevention is to brush twice a day and floss once. "We always counsel our patients about tooth brushing and about diet," said Dr.Largent. Largent says there are 3 major reasons for of good oral health. We need teeth to eat. We like to have a nice smile. For children, it's important for them to learn how to speak with their teeth. When oral problems arise other issues can follow.

"Children who have tooth decay often miss school because they're in pain. And that's the number one reason for lost school days in the united states right now," explained Dr. Largent.

The first red flag of tooth decay is bleeding gums. This is also known as Gingivitis. This is reversible. "I brush my teeth twice a day. I just brush my teeth and try not to drink too many sodas like they say," said Dumes. He is avoiding a problem before it starts.

The two leading factors of tooth decay are not brushing and sugar. Seeing a dentist regularly is also highly important. You should schedule an appointment for your child every 6 months.