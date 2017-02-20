Illinois legislature considers: How long should injured pro athletes get workers comp?

Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
Illinois is set to eliminate the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases through legislation passed with support from a victim of imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Dennis Hastert.More
If you plan to work for the government and take out student loans, a safety net you may depend on could soon be gone.More
The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More
Paducah is expected to spend $34.4 million on services for you in Fiscal Year 2018. That's the projected total for expenditures from the city's general fund.More
The Illinois Senate has approved a $5 billion income tax increase to fund what Democrats say would be a balanced, $37.3 billion budget.More
