Woman accused of shooting at people riding ATVs

A woman is in jail after Marshall County sheriff's deputies say she shot at people riding all-terrain vehicles on her property, narrowly missing one rider.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report that shots had been fired at an ATV and that someone was being held at gunpoint in a field along Salem Chapel Road.

Deputies say the ATV riders started in an area they had permission to be in, but then they crossed onto adjoining property. There, deputies say the riders were stopped by the women who owns that property. That woman, 56-year-old Bonita Walker, is accused of firing multiple rounds at the ATVs and of pointing a gun a the riders. Deputies say she missed one rider by just 2 inches.

Walker was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and second degree criminal mischief.