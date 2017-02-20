Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smoking in tobacco country

A group of family court judges and adoption attorneys says the best way for Kentucky to improve its struggling child welfare system is to hire more social workers.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.More
Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions.More
A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose contacts with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador, on a security clearance form he submitted as a United States senator last year, the Justice Department acknowledged Wednesday.More
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says his new book is about how to make government work again.More
If you plan to work for the government and take out student loans, a safety net you may depend on could soon be gone.More
The Congressional Budget Office says the health care bill Republicans pushed through the House this month would leave 23 million additional people uninsured in 2026, compared with former President Barack Obama's health care law.More
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
A new marijuana study joins a limited record of scientific knowledge about the harms and benefits of pot.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
U.S. health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.More
After a mild winter and spring flooding, health experts says you may notice more mosquitoes this summer. That's why the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking steps to prevent the pests from biting you.More
