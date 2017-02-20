Man killed in 1-car wreck near Princeton, Kentucky

State police are investigating a one-car crash that claimed a man's life on Monday near Princeton, Kentucky.

The wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Troopers say 28-year-old Robert Butts of Marion, Kentucky, was driving his 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on Kentucky 91 when the car left the road while rounding a curve 2 miles north of Princeton. The car continued down an embankment, crossed a railroad track and went airborne before overturning and crashing into a tree.

Troopers say Butts was wearing his seat belt, but he was fatally injured in the wreck. They say it appears that the speed Butts was driving contributed to the wreck.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 was assisted at the scene by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department, Caldwell County EMS, the Caldwell County Coroner and the Princeton Fire Department.