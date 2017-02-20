2017 Healthy Living Health Fair brings in hundreds

People lined up for hours to get a surface EMG test and talk with Dr. Hasenfratz.

Surface EMG test results are immediate and can read your spine and nervous system. Red and black are areas of concern.

Vendors estimate that around 350 people attended the 2017 Healthy Living Health Fair on Monday. Dozens of health professionals gave free screenings at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

Wendell Ramage and his wife were at their first Local 6 health fair on Monday. Ramage said he took advantage of almost every screening and passed them all.

"Everything so far has checked normal," said Ramage.

He said he was taking advantage of having all the tests in one area. "Save a little bit of money and a lot of time," Ramage said.

Mill's Health and Rehab Center and IMAC Regeneration Center had two very popular tables.

There was a line since the start of the health fair for the surface EMG test. Dr. Nick Hasenfratz said that is just an exploratory test, but it can help him see if you need more care. The surface EMG tests takes only one minute and is painless. Hasenfratz said it basically reads your spine and nervous system, where many health problems often start.

Nurses at Mill's Health and Rehab Center also stayed busy Monday. They were washing feet all day, looking for any signs of circulation or diabetic issues. Nurses said they examined more than 200 feet and were able to identify some concerns for people.

