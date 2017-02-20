Road closure planned in Graves County

Part of a state road southeast of Mayfield will be closed for several hours on Tuesday so crews can remove debris underneath a bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says KY 1890 will be closed at mile point 1.743 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The section of road that will be closed is between Jeff Davis Road and Kentucky 97, southeast of Mayfield.

The cabinet says the closure will allow workers to remove debris that is under the Mayfield Creek Bridge.

There will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour via Kentucky 97 and Kentucky 121.