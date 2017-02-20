Gander Mountain responds to bankruptcy rumors

We're hearing Monday from a Gander Mountain spokesperson, responding to speculation that the retailer will soon file for bankruptcy.
Reuters has reported that the popular hunting and outdoor retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy this month.
The company has stores in Paducah and Marion, Illinois.
Local 6 reached out to spokesperson Jess Myers, who sent us a statement that reads in part: "Like most retailers, we are subject to normal economic cycles, changes in our industry and shifts in consumer demand that require us to adapt our business accordingly."
Via email, we asked specifically whether stores in the Local 6 area will remain open during the company's focus on its finances. Myers said he is not aware of any announcements planned anytime soon, but we will hear from the company directly if things change.
Gander Mountain has more than 160 locations nationwide.
Here is the full statement Myers sent us:
As a privately held company, it is our longstanding policy not to comment on our business affairs. Unfortunately, recent speculative news articles have caused concern among some of our customers, employees, and trade partners, and require us to make a rare exception.
Gander Mountain is the nation's largest outdoor retail network with 162 specialty stores across 26 states. We are a fully integrated Omni-Channel retailer dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting sports, and outdoor products markets. As ‘America’s Firearms Supercenter,’ we are a market leader in the shooting sports category with an extensive offering of firearms, ammunition, and accessories.
Like most retailers, we are subject to normal economic cycles, changes in our industry and shifts in consumer demand that require us to adapt our business accordingly. It’s been that way since 1960, when we started out as a catalog company in small-town Wisconsin, and it remains the case today. It is this constant adaptation and desire to offer our customers the best selection, best value and best service that has been our hallmark for generations.
Gander Mountain and its ownership group have undertaken a best-practices approach to review our strategic options specific to positioning the company for long-term success. When we engage in such a review we often seek information and advice from external advisers to inform our decisions. To assist in this process, we have retained Houlihan Lokey as independent advisers and we are confident that the outcome of the review will identify the right go-forward strategy. In the meantime, our Gander Mountain stores and gandermountain.com remain the place to go for all of our customers’ outdoor adventure needs.
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.