Gander Mountain responds to bankruptcy rumors

We're hearing Monday from a Gander Mountain spokesperson, responding to speculation that the retailer will soon file for bankruptcy.

Reuters has reported that the popular hunting and outdoor retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy this month.

The company has stores in Paducah and Marion, Illinois.

Local 6 reached out to spokesperson Jess Myers, who sent us a statement that reads in part: "Like most retailers, we are subject to normal economic cycles, changes in our industry and shifts in consumer demand that require us to adapt our business accordingly."

Via email, we asked specifically whether stores in the Local 6 area will remain open during the company's focus on its finances. Myers said he is not aware of any announcements planned anytime soon, but we will hear from the company directly if things change.

Gander Mountain has more than 160 locations nationwide.

Here is the full statement Myers sent us: