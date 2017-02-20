Widespread illnesses cause Crittenden County Schools to cancel class

A school district cancels class for hundreds of students as sicknesses spread through the community.

"It gets to a point where, as a teacher, you're like 'Do I have enough students to continue on? Am I going to leave any behind?'" said Torey Baker, a math teacher at Crittenden County Schools.

Crittenden County Schools decided to cancel class on Monday after attendance drastically dropped last week. Students stayed home with illnesses including the flu.

The Centers Of Disease Control and Prevention's latest numbers show the flu is widespread in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, and Missouri, along with most of the country. That means more than half of the counties in those states are reporting flu cases.

"The kids safety, that's No. 1. And, of course, with the flu, that spreads, and that's not something you get over overnight," said Crittenden County High School girls' softball coach Stephen Smith.

His team used the empty gym to hand out uniforms to the team. Smith also has three daughters. He said he was relieved they didn't have class, so they don't get sick.

"When one gets sick, that means most of the time all three will end up with it," said Smith.

Baker says she's noticed illnesses spread all week.

"I myself had three or four in various classes go to the nurse, and I had them come back to the class and say they were sent home," said Baker, who's also the team's assistant coach.

The superintendent says by Friday, district-wide attendance had dropped from 95 percent to 88 percent, and was only expected to fall. Students stayed home or were sent home with sicknesses like strep throat, stomach viruses and flu-like symptoms.

The superintendent says 5 percent represents about 65 students, so when attendance is down 10 percent, more than 100 students are absent.

Crittenden County Hospital's emergency room doctor has seen flu cases on the rise, with five cases in just one hour Friday morning.

"If their well being is in danger, then something needs to be done about that," Baker said.

Baker is thankful school was canceled, even if it meant students missed a day of class.

School is back in session on Tuesday. The superintendent says staff will keep a close eye on attendance numbers. Monday was counted as a non-traditional instructional day. That means students still worked from packets teachers put together at the beginning of the year. Those are usually used for snow days, but the sicknesses affected enough people that the school decided to use one on Monday.

Webster County School District in Kentucky also experienced widespread illness recently. Classes at all campuses were canceled Friday, but resumed Monday.