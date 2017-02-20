Widespread illnesses cause Crittenden County Schools to cancel class

Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices, which could force a change in childrens' menus.More
The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro will be taking part in the Summer Food Service Program.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
A new marijuana study joins a limited record of scientific knowledge about the harms and benefits of pot.More
U.S. health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.More
After a mild winter and spring flooding, health experts says you may notice more mosquitoes this summer. That's why the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking steps to prevent the pests from biting you.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
On the outside, Calvert City Elementary School looks like any other school. When you go inside, and classrooms don't look anything like they did a year ago.More
Charter schools are coming to Kentucky. They are public schools, which mean you don't have to pay to attend. But, it could mean less money for your child's traditional school.More
