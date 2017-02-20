Proposed bill would use money from emergency calls to build trauma center in Chicago

A proposed bill will go before the Illinois House of Representatives Human Services Committee on Feb. 23. If passed, the bill would add 2 cents to the 87-cent tax paid monthly for emergency services.

The money would be used to build a trauma center in south suburban Chicago. Saline County 911 Director Tracy Felty says most people would not see the benefit.

"You would rarely ever use it or probably even see it, but you're going to be taxed for it for the next 10 years" said Felty.

The 911 community is concerned that if the bill, House Bill 477, is approved, it will open the door for other charges and interest on emergency calls.

"Every year there are bills that come out wanting to tap into the source and I-1 funds" said Felty.

Felty said she believes that there is a better use for that money.

"Those funds could really be used to operate 911 systems across the state of Illinois" said Felty.