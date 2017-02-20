Police investigating furniture store fire

Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another. Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016.More
Dwayne Dunn Jr. will not go to jail for his role in a Carbondale, Illinois, shooting that killed one man and injured another. Dunn pleaded guilty in March to reckless discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing his gun in the air at a Carbondale party on March 27, 2016.More
The deputy fired two rounds at the man. The man was treated and released from the hospital.More
The deputy fired two rounds at the man. The man was treated and released from the hospital.More
Deputies say the man drove up on a four-wheeler and pointed a gun at them.More
Deputies say the man drove up on a four-wheeler and pointed a gun at them.More
Forty-two days after Allan Stephens pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife of 39 years, we’ve obtained the 911 audio from Stephens to Massac County, Illinois, Dispatch.More
Forty-two days after Allan Stephens pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife of 39 years, we’ve obtained the 911 audio from Stephens to Massac County, Illinois, Dispatch.More
The investigation report says former McCracken County deputy jailer Sgt. Ben Green removed 19 inmates from protective custody and into the jail's general population cells.More
The investigation report says former McCracken County deputy jailer Sgt. Ben Green removed 19 inmates from protective custody and into the jail's general population cells.More