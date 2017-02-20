Police investigating furniture store fire

Police are calling a fire at an area furniture store Monday night suspicious.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene of a fire at 7:25 p.m. Monday at Ashley Furniture on Main Street in Carbondale.

The Carbondale, Illinois, Police Department says a passerby saw flames outside the east side of the store and notified authorities. Responders with the Carbondale Fire Department quickly put the fire out, police say.

The police department says the fire is suspicious, and it and the fire department are investigating.

Officers say no one was injured in the fire, and police do not yet have a suspect.

If you have information about the fire, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 619-549-COPS (2677).