Croaker out for the season after suffering a broken foot

When Murray State senior Damarcus Croaker hurt his foot against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, the Racers had high hopes of him returning for the final week of the regular season. But at Monday's press conference Racers head coach Matt McMahon delivered news that he had hoped he would not have to deliver.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce that Damarcus has suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot," McMahon said. "He will undergo season ending surgery on Friday morning."

So a week that was already going to be the toughest of the season for Murray State got even tougher. Croaker, who has provided some of the most electrifying plays of season for the Racers, will watch his teammates compete for an OVC west division championship on the bench.

"I think our guys will really rally around him," said McMahon. "And that is because of the respect they have for him."

"You know that is like my brother," Murray State senior Bryce Jones said. "We are not going to take it lightly, and we just got to come together even more now."

Now, finding players who step up and fill Croaker's role will be goal number one this week in practice.

"Those young guys, they didn't play much, but I always told them behind closed doors that you have always got to be ready," Jones said. "That is why you stay in the gym, so when your name does get called you have a chance to make a mark for yourself.

With the loss of the athletic guard, McMahon said that adjustments could be made to their style of play.

"We have led the league in tempo, as far as possessions per game and I think we will have to chop that down some," he said. "But we will have to evaluate in practice what combinations will be best."

Reguardless of what those combinations may be on, the Racers say they are ready for the challenge.

"We are going to be on the road these next two games fighting for first, and it might be the hardest environment we have ever played in," said Jones. "But I want to leave here a winner. Most importantly now, I want to do it for Croaker."

Murray State will play the first of two road games on Thursday night when they travel to Cape Girardeau to face Southeast Missouri.