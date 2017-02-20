Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2-3 in AP poll - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2-3 in AP poll

Posted: Updated:

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.
    
It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
    
Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.
    
The three teams from the Pac-12 - Arizona, UCLA and Oregon - are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.
    
Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.
    
Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Gonzaga (59)    28-0    1618    1
    2. Villanova (5)    26-2    1556    2
    3. Kansas (1)    24-3    1503    3
    4. Arizona    25-3    1356    5
    5. UCLA    24-3    1316    6
    6. Oregon    24-4    1297    7
    7. Louisville    22-5    1267    8
    8. North Carolina    23-5    1138    10
    9. Baylor    22-5    1108    4
    10. Duke    22-5    1014    12
    11. Kentucky    22-5    943    13
    12. West Virginia    21-6    908    9
    13. Florida    22-5    822    15
    14. Purdue    22-5    807    16
    15. Cincinnati    24-3    733    18
    16. Wisconsin    22-5    713    11
    17. SMU    24-4    554    19
    18. Virginia    18-8    427    14
    19. Florida State    21-6    419    17
    20. Saint Mary's    24-3    375    22
    21. Notre Dame    21-7    322    25
    22. Butler    21-6    295    24
    23. Creighton    22-5    178    20
    24. Maryland    22-5    159    23
    25. Wichita State    25-4    153    -    
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly