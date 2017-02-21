2/20 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball from Monday, February 20th.
BOYS:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinal
Fulton County 60, Carlisle County 59
2nd District Semifinal
McCracken County 76, Community Christian 38
3rd District Semifinal
Mayfield 102, Ballard Memorial 68
IHSA
Class 1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinal
Cobden 67, Egyptian 53
Class 1A Hardin County Regional Quarterfinals
Hardin County 48, Joppa 31
Carrier Mills 49, Pope County 30
Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional Quarterfinal
Steeleville 66, Elverado 49
TSSAA
District 13AA Consolation Game
Obion Central 72, Martin Westview 50
District 13A Consolation
Dresden 57, West Carroll 46
GIRLS:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinal
Carlisle County 61, Hickman County 26
2nd District Semifinal
McCracken County 81, Community Christian 27
3rd District Semifinal
Ballard Memorial 35, Mayfield 27
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 60, Livingston Central 31
Lyon County 45, Trigg County 23
7th District Semifinals
Hopkins Central 60, Caldwell County 55
Madisonville-NH 74, Dawson Springs 34
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 73, Fort Campbell 23
Hopkinsville 72, University 48
IHSA
Class 1A Salem Super-Sectional
Calhoun 70, Goreville 41
