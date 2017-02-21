2/20 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball from Monday, February 20th.

BOYS :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinal

Fulton County 60, Carlisle County 59

2nd District Semifinal

McCracken County 76, Community Christian 38

3rd District Semifinal

Mayfield 102, Ballard Memorial 68

IHSA

Class 1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinal

Cobden 67, Egyptian 53

Class 1A Hardin County Regional Quarterfinals

Hardin County 48, Joppa 31

Carrier Mills 49, Pope County 30

Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional Quarterfinal

Steeleville 66, Elverado 49

TSSAA

District 13AA Consolation Game

Obion Central 72, Martin Westview 50

District 13A Consolation

Dresden 57, West Carroll 46

GIRLS :

KHSAA

1st District Semifinal

Carlisle County 61, Hickman County 26

2nd District Semifinal

McCracken County 81, Community Christian 27

3rd District Semifinal

Ballard Memorial 35, Mayfield 27

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 60, Livingston Central 31

Lyon County 45, Trigg County 23

7th District Semifinals

Hopkins Central 60, Caldwell County 55

Madisonville-NH 74, Dawson Springs 34

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 73, Fort Campbell 23

Hopkinsville 72, University 48

IHSA

Class 1A Salem Super-Sectional

Calhoun 70, Goreville 41