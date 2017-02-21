'Walking Dead' creator to appear at Eastern Kentucky University

The creator of the smash-hit TV show "The Walking Dead" is returning to his native Kentucky for an appearance at Eastern Kentucky University.



Robert Kirkman was born in Lexington and raised in Cynthiana. In the early 2000s, he created "The Walking Dead" comic series that would inspire the hit TV show.



Kirkman will appear at the university on March 30 and take questions from the audience at the EKU Center. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters or zombies from the show.



Kirkman is a writer and executive producer on the series, and also created the spinoff "Fear The Walking Dead" on AMC.



Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. The center is also selling meet and greet VIP tickets for $100. You can learn more by clicking here.