Meeting to be held on building dog park in Carbondale

Carbondale is looking into building a dog park and needs your input.



Tuesday night a public meeting will be held by the Carbondale Dog Park Planning Committee on preliminary plans for building a dog park in Carbondale.



The meeting will introduce the committee and discuss accomplishments to date and some near-term goals.



Attendees will also be encouraged to participate in breakout planning sessions to help shape the project.



The meeting will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center at 200 South Illinois Avenue.



You can find out more about the committee on their Facebook page by clicking here.