Six things to know - 2/21/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We still don't know the name of the man who ambushed two police officers in southern California. He is in intensive care after Monday's shootout that killed Officer Keith Boyer. A vigil was held in Boyer's memory overnight.



Four people from the U.S. are dead after their plane went down shortly after takeoff in Melbourne, Australia. It landed in a shopping mall. The pilot was also killed.



People in Kalamazoo, Michigan are remembering the six people who died in a shooting one year ago by holding a candlelight vigil overnight. The Uber driver, Jason Dalton, who went on an alleged shooting spree will be in court next month for a pre-trial hearing.



Local Gander Mountain locations won't be affected by rumors of bankruptcy at least not yet. This comes after the outdoor retailer announced it is preparing to file this month. The company's spokesperson for the stores in Paducah, Kentucky and Marion, Illinois says he doesn't know of any announcements planned as of yet.



A portion of KY 1890 will be closed today. Crews will be removing debris from beneath the Mayfield Creek bridge near Jeff Davis Road starting at 8:00 a.m. It should reopen around 3:00 p.m.



Murray State University wants Al Roker to visit their campus and you can help. A promotional video is scheduled for this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Dance Lounge at the Curris Center. You need to wear blue and gold Racer gear. You can also bring a pair of shoes that will be donated to local charities.