Kentucky driver's license registration system back online

UPDATE: The Calloway County Circuit Clerk's Office says the driver's license registration system is back online.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kentucky residents wanting to renew or get a new driver's license should call their county circuit clerk's office before heading in.



Calloway County Circuit Clerk Linda Avery says there is a statewide computer outage on the driver's license system.



She said the State Transportation Cabinet told her there is no set time for when computers will be back up and running.



To find the contact information for your local circuit clerk's office, click here.