Carbondale man arrested on arson charge after apartment catches on fire

A Carbondale man was arrested and charged with arson after his apartment building caught fire Monday night.



The Carbondale Police Department says officers were called to an apartment fire in the 100 block of North Gum Street just before 11:45 p.m.



Fire crews were able to put out the fire and contain it to just one apartment.



The fire was considered suspicious, and the man who lived in the apartment, 23-year-old Arius Williams, was arrested.



He has been charged with aggravated arson and damage to property. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



An investigation into the fire is ongoing.