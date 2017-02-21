Dawson Springs woman injured in early morning crash

A Dawson Springs woman was airlifted to an Indiana hospital after getting into a crash Tuesday morning.



Around 5:19 a.m, Hopkins County sheriff's deputies were called to a cash on Nortonville Road just east of Lucas Circle.



Deputies say 48-year-old Beverly Evans was driving west on Nortonville Road when her car went off the road, hit a ditch, and then stopped.



She was taken to a local hospital, and then later flown to Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of her injuries.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.