Mayfield man killed in two car crash

A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.More
When you see a vehicle overturned, you immediately worry for the people involved. But Paducah police say no one was reported injured after a SUV was hit by a semi on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday morning.More
Kentucky State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Interstate 24 around 5:00 p.m. Monday.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County is back open as of 11 p.m. Monday.More
One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a car crash in Marshall County.More
