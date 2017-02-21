Mayfield man killed in two car crash

A Mayfield man was killed in a two car crash Tuesday.



Kentucky State Police were called to a crash at 11:23 p.m. on the KY 121 Bypass near KY 58. This is on the east side of Mayfield.



Troopers say 51-year-old Billy Travis of Mayfield was traveling south on KY 121 when for an unknown reason he ran off the right side of the road.



Travis then overcorrected and went into the northbound lane, hitting a pickup truck being driven by 65-year-old John Wagoner of Farmington.



Wagoner was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Travis was pronounced dead at the scene.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.