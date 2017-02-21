County calls for more people to trap, neuter, release feral cats

McCracken County leaders say they need your help with cats in the area.

The McCracken County Humane Society says it needs more participants in a grant program that treats feral cats. Last year, they spayed and neutered more than 300 cats. This year, they say they need to treat 500. They tell us it's a win for the cat colonies and you.

Feral cats may seem innocent, but they can cause catastrophe if left to constantly reproduce. Rachel Norton has a colony of seven or eight cats in her barn. She recently caught one and took it to the humane society. She calls him Black Cat. “At first what I saw were two or three cats, and I thought 'Oh, isn't that nice,' and then the cats had kittens," she says.

Norton says she's happy to care for the cats, as long as the number is manageable.

“It's one thing to feed seven cats, and it’s another thing to feed 25 cats, which they could provide very quickly," she says.

McCracken County Humane Society Director Terry Vannerson says it's is a safe and beneficial service. Cages are provided to trap the cats, which are treated and returned to the same area where they were caught.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s not going to hurt the cat," Vannerson says. "Spay and neuter will not hurt the cat. It’s going to help.”

Vannerson says it’s easy to use the provided cage to trap the cat. You place food inside on a plate, which triggers and closes the trap.

Norton says it was easy to figure out, and she can control the number of cats. Now, she only has two more cats to trap.

It is free to participate in the program. But, as part of the program, the cats’ ear will be clipped for identification purposes. The clipped ear is a sign to you and them that the cat has already been spayed or neutered, so the cat won't have to be put under unnecessary anesthesia or stress. Most importantly, it’s not harmful and doesn't bother them.

There is a $30 deposit on the trapping cage, but you get that back when you return the cage.