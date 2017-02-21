Police investigating shooting in Murray

A young man is in stable condition Tuesday after he was shot in the head in Murray Monday night.

Murray police say they are waiting to release the victim's name until family members are notified. Murray Police Sgt. Brant Shutt said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time.

Neighbors said they heard a gun shot. When they ran outside, people noticed a car driving away and a man on the ground.

"We can confirm that there is a shooting that took place here in Murray last night around 11:30 p.m." Shutt said. "We are working several different leads from witnesses that we have gotten that were in the area."

Shutt said witnesses were helping the victim before police could arrive.

Neighbors say the victim was semi-conscious and wasn't bleeding that badly. One neighbor said the man was shot in the neck, but Shutt said it was his head.

Neighbors did not want to speak on camera, but they say they are working with the police to help the investigation.

Shutt believes the police department will be able to find who did this very soon.

The victim is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police have not interviewed him yet.