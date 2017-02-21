New kiosk to teach earthquake hazards and safety in Carbondale

Many people in southern Illinois — as well as parts of Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — are living in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Geologists predict the area will see an earthquake, potentially a devastating one, sometime in the next 50 years.

Many people don’t know what to do if one should hit but a new kiosk inside University Mall in Carbondale hopes to change that.

Inside the mall Tuesday, Abbey Cohlmeyer and her friends weren’t shopping. They were learning. They tried out a new kiosk unveiled Tuesday morning that teaches how to prepare for an earthquake.

"Yeah, we've done practices in school. And just your basic hide under the table, your doorway," Cohlmeyer said. She said the kiosk has better information and advice than she got in school.

The kiosk is the first of its kind in the Midwest, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium. Scott Hodgson directed and produced the kiosk's videos. He said he and many others helped design it to be interactive and fun while stressing the likelihood of an earthquake, because many people just don’t think about it.

"We get busy, or maybe we get complacent. So, a tool like this with the education effort at SIU helps these people be cognizant, be thoughtful, mindful about what could happen and what to do about it," Southern Illinois University geologist Dr. Harvey Henson said.

Henson said the area does measure one to two earthquakes a week, but not the massive earthquakes that other parts of the world see. But, they are overdue for a medium to large scale earthquake. Experts want people to be prepared for any possibility, because many aren’t now.

"They have no idea what to do or they don't really know what to do to prepare for an earthquake. It was simple things like they know they're supposed to attach things to a wall. But a lot of people didn't know how to find studs in their walls to attach things to," said Scott Hodgson with the University of Oklahoma.

Hodgson said they often help educate people about the dangers of not having a properly prepared home, and why it's important to do things like secure a water heater or bookshelf ahead of time. They're hoping to educate the public not just on the possibility of an earthquake, but to let them know what to do if one does hit.

"It's interactive and as you're playing, you're learning. So, I feel like you're more receptive to retain the information through the kiosk," Cohlmeyer said.

The videos on this kiosk will go on the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s website in just a few weeks, so you and your family can practice and prepare at home. IEMA representatives said they plan to keep the kiosk in Carbondale for a few months, then move it around southern Illinois to bring earthquake safety to more people.